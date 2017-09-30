Federation Cup: Ezenwa, two other WAFU stars out for FC IfeanyiUbah

The three players represented Nigeria in the competition and will be unavailable for the Ikon Allah Boys' tie in Lokoja for varying reasons

FC IfeanyiUbah trio of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Stephen Eze and Olamilekan Adeleye are unavailable for selection for the first leg of their Federation Cup semifinal clash with Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja on Saturday.

Ezenwa and the other two players represented Nigeria during the WAFU Cup where the Super Eagles finished second behind hosts, Ghana.

Coach Yaw Preko explained in a chat that the trio have been exempted from the first leg of the Federation Cup tie with the Ikon Allah Boys for different reasons.

“We won’t allow our three players that took part in the WAFU Cup of Nations to take part in this tie with Tornadoes. Ezenwa is going to the Super Eagles’ camp and we want to give him all the concentration he needs to excel while Adeleye is injured but Eze is not feeling too fine and we have told him to rest too,” Preko told Goal .

“We know that we have capable players to take their places. We are going to Lokoja with the conviction that we are going to get a decent result that will take us a step closer to the final.

“We have played them before and we know all their antics. We won’t allow what transpired in the last game against them in Lokoja to repeat itself again this term,” he noted.

FC IfeanyiUbah are the defending champions of the Federation Cup after winning the competition last year at the expense of Nasarawa United in Lagos.