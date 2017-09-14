Federation Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah's Preko reveals secret to Heartland win

The Anambra Warriors’ coach insisted that they went into the tie with the conviction to win and not to engage in other acts

FC IfeanyiUbah coach,Yaw Preko reveals he warned his players not to be 'preoccupied with mind games' prior to their victory over archrivals Heartland in Wednesday's Federation Cup Round of 16 tie.

Relations between both sides became frosty after last season's occurence in Nnewi when the Naze Millionaires’ players and officials were assaulted in the aftermath of their 1-0 loss.

And Preko who was hinted with the details of the frosty affair between both teams decided his wards do the talking through their display on the pitch and they emerged 3-1 victors to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

“I told my players to concentrate on getting a result that will take us to the next round and not be preoccupied with mind games. I have been told of the history between the two clubs and I too I know of the club when they were still Iwuanyanwu (Nationale). I was told they had problem last season when they clashed in the league in Nnewi and Owerri,” Preko told Goal.

“The game lived up to his hype and I must praise my boys for ensuring that we won and progressed to the quarter final. We are not going to tip ourselves for the cup yet but we shall play the games one after the other.

“The boys took all the instructions given them before the match seriously and they never remember about their problems before the encounter. What I will say also helped us was the commitment made to the players. The payment of half of their demands assisted greatly too,” he concluded.