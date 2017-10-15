Federation Cup final: Continental ticket ‘more than enough motivation’ for Akwa United - Pyagbara

The Promise Keepers’ dangerman is wary of their oppositions’ threat but sees a chance to represent the country as their biggest inspiration

The prospects of playing in the Caf Confederation Cup is ‘enough motivation’ for Akwa United to lift the Federation Cup, according to striker Christian Pyagbara.

Abdu Maikaba’s men face Niger Tornadoes at the Agege Stadium on Sunday in the final of the competition and the striker, who labels their oppositions as a threats, insists they are ready to get a victory over them.

“[Caf Confederation Cup ticket] is enough motivation, from the chairman down to everybody connected to the club,” Pyagbara told Goal.

“We do not have to look down on them. We have to put more effort to make sure that we win the game.

“Everybody in the Niger Tornadoes team is very important, everyone is a threat,” he added.

“Akwa united is an ambitious team, they work very hard and I like most of the players in the squad. They are working hard to ensure we come back with the trophy.”

Reflecting on his superb run in the competition, the former Enyimba striker is keen on adding to his tally of seven goals when he comes up against the Ikon Allah Boys in the showpiece.

“I have to keep working hard and keep pushing so I can score more goals in the final, and that is my aim!”

While Akwa United fought their way through to the final of the Federation Cup after defeating Sunshine Stars. Their opponents, Niger Tornadoes, surprisingly, made light work of last year’s winner, FC IfeanyiUbah to stage a battle for the diadem in Lagos.