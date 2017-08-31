Federation Cup: Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, Enugu Rangers & Abia Warriors eliminated

Four topflight clubs including last year's finalist were dumped out of the country's oldest competition in the round of 32 on Wednesday

2016 finalist Nasarawa United, Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars and Abia Warriors were major casualties in the round of 32 following their elimination from the 2017 Federation Cup on Wednesday.

Nasarawa crashed out in a 4-2 loss at Sunshine Stars, while Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers were eliminated by Ngwa United, Ekiti United and Unicem Rovers respectively on penalties.

In other results, holders FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeated their feeders team 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16 and Shooting Stars edged past Delta Warriors by same margin, while Plateau United and Niger Tornadoes squeezed past Ede United and J. Atete FC by 1-0

ABS subdued Adamawa United by 6-3 and Heartland ousted FRSC on penalties same as El Kanemi Babes overcame Almar FC and Katsina United feeders displaced Bayelsa United.

In the women’s category, FC Robo advance after a 1-0 shock win over Delta Queens in Lagos, Edo Queens defeated Adamawa Queens 1-0 in Fufore, while Confluence Queens conquer Invincible Queens without kicking the ball.

In Port Harcourt, holders Rivers Angels trounced Delta Babes 5-0 and Beautiful Tours pipped Moje Queens 3-0, while Bayelsa Queens spank Fortess Ladies 4-0 as Pelican Stars pipped Young Talents 1-0.

Federation Cup Round of 32 Results

MEN

Sunshine Stars 4-2 Nasarawa United

Akwa United Vs Yobe Desert Stars (Uyo, 6 September 4pm)

Osun United 0-0 Kwara United (4-3 penalties)

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 FC Atete

Ngwa FC 0-0 Lobi Stars (4-3 penalties)

Unicem Rovers 1-1 Rangers International (6-5 penalties)

Ekiti United 1-1 Abia Warriors (4-2 penalties)

FRSC FC 1-1 Heartland FC (4-5 penalties)

FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders 0-2 FC IfeanyiUbah

El-Kanemi Babes 1-1 Almar FC (4-2 penalties)

FC Abuja Vs Samba Kurna (Area 3, Abuja, 31 August)

Plateau United 1-0 Ede United

ABS FC 6-3 Adamawa United Feeders

Katsina United Feeders 1-1 Bayelsa United (4-3 penalties)

Akwa Starlets Vs Doma United (Uyo, 6 September 2pm)

Delta Warriors 0-2 Shooting Stars

WOMEN

Adamawa Queens 0-1 Edo Queens

FC Robo Queens 1-0 Delta Queens

Confluence Queens 3-0 (W/O) Invincible Queens

Beautiful Tours 3-1 Moje Queens

Rivers Angels 5-0 Delta Babes

Bayelsa Queens Feeders 4-0 Fortress Ladies

Pelican Stars 1-0 Young Talents 99