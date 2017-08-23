Federation Cup: Lobi Stars will take Ngwa FC tie serious - Eduwo

The Ortom Boys striker, scorer of one of the goals that took his side to the next round, says they must respect their second round foes to progress

Lobi Stars striker, Kingsley Eduwo assures they will not take their Federation Cup second round tie against Ngwa FC with levity.

Goals from Anthony Okpotu and Eduwo ensured the Pride of Benue eliminated Katsina United 2-0 on Tuesday evening at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

“We are grateful to God for the opportunity to qualify for the next round. We were able to concentrate on only the game and not on what led to the tie’s postponement. We worked together knowing that a win will take us to the next round of the competition. We are relieved now that the ticket is sealed and we can now start preparation for the next fixture away to Ngwa FC,” Eduwo told Goal.

“We don’t know too much about them but the fact that they defeated their opponents 6-2 in the first round is enough reason not to joke with them. The Federation Cup is a giant killing competition and the exit of Rivers United and Enyimba should tell us that we must prepare very well for Ngwa FC.

“I am happy that I was able to score in the last Eagles’ game and today (Tuesday). I will continue to give my best and offer my services anytime needed. I have 12 league goals and another in the FA Cup now. I will continue to do my utmost to help the team always,” he added.

The next round of the Federation Cup holds next week across Nigeria with 16 teams expected to sail through to the third round.