Federation Cup: Nasarawa United's Dogo reflects on 'tough' Sunshine Stars draw

The Solid Miners’ coach has stated that they were handed a stern tie in the second round of the cup competition

Nasarawa United head coach, Kabiru Dogo insists they got a tough fixture in the second round of the 2017 Federation Cup after they were pitted against Sunshine Stars.

The draw for the next stage of the competition saw various sides from the country's top divisions pitted against each other.

“It is a tough draw by all standards but we are not afraid of Sunshine Stars. We still have two equally tough games against Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars in the league before we start talking about our Federation Cup tie. What we know is that having got to the semi final and final in the last two years we believe it is only winning the title that will show progress this season,” Dogo told Goal.

“We have had good results against Sunshine Stars in recent times and we are hoping that we have similar fortune this time when we face them in two weeks’ time. We are not going to be deterred by the venue of the match."

The Solid Miners will face the Owena Whales in the second round of the cup competition on August 30.