Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes' Bala eyes another FC IfeanyiUbah upset

The Ikon Allah Boys are on the brink of reaching the Federation Cup final after a first leg win, and the gaffer has assured they will sail through

Niger Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala aims for another upset of FC IfeanyiUbah when both sides meet in the second leg of the Federation Cup semi-final on Thursday.

With a 4-2 first leg advantage for the Ikon Allah Boys over the holders, the gaffer - facing a sideline ban - insists they will fight with all their might to subdue the hosts on Thursday.

“The defensive errors we committed cost us the two goals we conceded against IfeanyiUbah on Saturday,” Bala told Goal.

"The IfeanyiUbah I saw in our league matches were not better than us. They only rely on their individual players and are not as good as a team.

"My players, even before the Federation Cup are blending well in their last few league games and everyone can see through their performance. We hope to maintain our form and teamwork.

"If we can get conducive playing atmosphere in Nnewi, we come out strong and fight to finish as I believe we can beat them in front of their home fans," he concluded.