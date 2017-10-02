Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes’ Ogbonnaya attributes comeback win to determination

The Ikon Allah Boys defender explained that their zeal to book a place in the final aided their great comeback against Yaw Preko's men

Niger Tornadoes’ defender, Reuben Ogbonnaya attributes their comeback victory over FC Ifeanyiubah to their relentless determination to qualify for the final of the Federation Cup.

The Ikon Allah Boys came back from a two-goal deficit to hand the Anambra Warriors a 4-2 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final tie in Ilorin.

“It was an unbelievable result by us because many thought we were dead and buried after they got their second goal but we used that to talk to ourselves that we must do everything possible to put ourselves in a promising position ahead of the return leg,” Ogbonnaya told Goal.

“The half time team talk also helped our cause but ultimately it was our determination to pick a final ticket that made us not to give up even after some of our fans thought everything had ended after the second goal.

“We know we are not yet in the final and that we still have 90 minutes to play for in Nnewi. We celebrated the win wildly at the end of the game on Saturday but we are aware that we must get back to training immediately ahead of the second leg on Wednesday,” he concluded.