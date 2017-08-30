Federation Cup: We have nothing to lose vs. Niger Tornadoes - JS Atete owner

Ahead of their cup tie in Lokoja, the newly promoted second tier side insist they are satisfied with their journey so far in the competition

JS Atete owner, Julius Atete downplays his side's ambitions ahead of Wednesday's clash against Niger Tornadoes in the second round of the Federation Cup at the Confluence Stadium.

In the first round of the competiton, the newly promoted Nigeria National League side usurped Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

And Atete believes the Delta outfit 'do not have anything to lose' against the Ikon Allah Boys.

“We are not too ambitious and we are taking the games one after the other. We didn’t expect to beat Rivers United but we were able to do so. We are approaching the Wednesday tie with Tornadoes with open minds,” Atete told Goal .

"Before now the qualification to the National League was our priority but having achieved that, we are now fully focused on the FA Cup where we believe we can still post more shocking results."

“We do not have anything to lose. We won’t be bothered about the outcome because we know that whatever the result will be against Tornadoes we would have achieved our objective of further exposing our players to topflight matches.

“We hope to present a very formidable team in the next season’s National League with the determination to pick one of the tickets to the premier league,” he concluded.