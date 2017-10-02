Federation Cup: Obaje rues FC IfeanyiUbah's collapse

The Anambra Warriors leading scorer has not hidden his disappointment of their second half horrific show in Lokoja against the Ikon Allah Boys

FC Ifeanyiubah striker, Godwin Obaje rues their inability to protect their 2-0 lead against NigerTornadoes which ultimately led to a 4-2 defeat in the first leg of their Federation Cup semi-final tie played in Lokoja on Saturday.

Yaw Preko's men thought they were coasting to an away victory when goals of Patrick Ikeokwu and King Osanga put them two-goal ahead in the first half. But the Ikon Allah Boys made a dramatic comeback after the break, to dispatch four goals past the Nnewi side.

“It was a disappointing performance by us and we must accept that we were not good enough against them in Lokoja after we had gone two goals up. I won’t say we relaxed because we knew we had to hold our own so as to qualify for the final. We must go back home to correct our first leg mistakes,” Obaje told Goal .

“We cannot continue to dwell on the first leg result if we are to progress to the final. The objective is still to retain the competition we won last and this defeat in Lokoja should not dampen our morale.

“If we can score two goals against them away from our fortress it means we can equally get more before our fans. We can’t nurture any negative thought at this point. We must come all out to get the needed goals on Wednesday,” he concluded.