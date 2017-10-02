Federation Cup: Otegbeye tips Sunshine Stars for final spot

The Owena Whales striker says they will complete the job they started when they play Akwa United in the Wednesday’s return leg

Sunshine Stars' match winner, Ajilbola Otegbeye insists the Owena Whales are closer to the final of Federation Cup despite their slim1-0 first leg advantage over Akwa United in the semi final of the tie played in Ijebu Ode on Saturday.

Otegbeye’s first half strike was all his side needed to returned the Promise Keepers back to Uyo empty handed ahead of the return leg tie on Wednesday.

The striker points out that he and his teammates must put up the same level of intensity they displayed in the first leg if they are to pip Akwa United to the final.

“I want to state that we are almost in the final no matter the result in Ijebu Ode. We dominated the game and should have scored more goals had we taking our chances. We went into Saturday tie fired up to make our fans happy and I want to say that I am satisfied that we are heading into the second leg tie with an advantage,” Otegbeye told Goal.

“I was fortunate to score again and I hope I will be on the score-sheet again in Uyo. We must go into the return leg tie with confidence that we can repeat what we did in Ijebu Ode again. It will never be easy but if we are united we can achieve what we want.

“We want to qualify for the final. It is only 90 minutes that stand between us and that ticket and it is the reason we must go to Uyo with the conviction that we can do it,” he concluded.