Federation Cup: Preko urges FC IfeanyiUbah players to outscore ABS

The Anambra Warriors’ tactician has charged his players to bury their quarter-final foes with goals in Nnewi on Wednesday

FC IfeanyiUbah oach, Yaw Preko has tasked his players to score goals aplenty against ABS when both sides meet in the first leg of their Federation Cup quarter-final ties in Nnewi.

The Anambra Warriors cruised into the last eight after a 3-1 home win over Heartland in Nnewi last Wednesday and they will progress to the semifinal if they are able to outscore the Ilorin side over two legs.

“We know we are playing at home first and we have the initial advantage. We will take full advantage of it and I have tasked my players to score as many goals as possible in Nnewi on Wednesday to ensure that we get most part of the job done at home before the return leg in Ilorin,” Preko told Goal .

“We are the defending champions and are very eager to win the competition again this season. We have shown through the games we have played in the competition that we can do it and even though we respect ABS as another privately owned club we are not afraid of them.

“I am enjoying my stay in Nigeria and Nnewi to be precise. I will like to crown the season with another title after the Super Cup and the Anambra Federation Cup title won earlier on in the season,” he concluded.

FC Ifeanyiubah defeated Nasarawa United on penalties to lift the title last year at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos which earned them a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.