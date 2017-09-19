Federation Cup: Udechukwu warns Akwa United ahead of Katsina United Feeder tie

The Chanji Boys’ forward has informed the Promise Keepers that they must be at their best if they hope to get a favourable result

Chinedu Udechukwu has warned Akwa United that Katsina United Feeder team can shock them in the Federation Cup quarter-final tie if they are taken for granted.

Katsina United Feeders team defeated Ekiti United 3-1 in the Round of 16 to set a date with the Promise Keepers and the striker has confirmed that the team is poised for battle with some of the players not new to topflight football.

Udechukwu stated that the team has stayed together for few years and that the motivation for most of the players in the feeder team is for them to make a return to the first team.

“I want to state that Katsina United feeder are a good side. Some of the players in the team were those with the main team during their stint in the lower league last season,” Udechukwu told Goal.

"We were dropped to the feeder team at the beginning of the season and our impressive run in the FA Cup is no surprise to us.

“We have shown with their progress to the quarter-final that they can go all the way and I want to assure Akwa United that they won’t find the game easy at all. They must be ready to fight for the duration of the two games."