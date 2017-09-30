Federation Cup: Udi states Sunshine Stars' readiness for Akwa United

The Owena Whales tactician has expressed his players’ preparedness for the Federation Cup semi final date with the Promise Keepers

Sunshine Stars coach, Duke Udi says his players are ready to do battle with Akwa United as they eye a spot in the final of the Federation Cup.

The Akure side beat Osun United 4-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinal of the competition and will have to eliminate Abdu Maikaba's side in a two-legged affair to progress to the final.

“We won’t be boastful in our approach towards the first leg tie in Ijebu Ode. We will always respect all our opponents be it Akwa United or even the least foes,” Udi told Goal.

"We know that we are in the semi final of the Federation Cup and for us to qualify for the final, we must fight very hard and this we are ready to do on Saturday.

“We must take our chances in the first leg before the return leg tie in Uyo. We have worked so much on converting scoring chances. It is important we take a healthy lead to the return leg. We can do it and this I have made my players to realize.

“We have gone this far and can’t back off at this point. Sunshine Stars are a big team and we should let Akwa United realize that on Saturday,” he stressed.

The first leg of the semi final clash between both sides will be played at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode on Saturday.