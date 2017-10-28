Federer and Del Potro set up mouth-watering Basel final

Sunday's final of the Swiss Indoors Basel will feature seven-time champion Roger Federer and a rejuvenated Juan Martin del Potro.

Roger Federer stormed past David Goffin to reach yet another Swiss Indoors Basel final, but the hometown hero can expect a stern test on Sunday when he faces an in-form Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer will have the chance to claim his eighth title in Basel - and a seventh tournament win of a hugely successful year - after trouncing Goffin 6-1 6-2 in the last four.

The 19-time grand slam champion had been given a scare in his quarter-final against Adrian Mannarino, but his perfect record in meetings with Goffin never looked likely to come under threat.

After wrapping up the first set in a flash, Federer broke immediately at the start of the second to strengthen his hold on proceedings.

Goffin initially dug in but the Belgian's efforts only delayed the inevitable as Federer charged to victory, delighting a partisan crowd.

Del Potro is another former champion in Basel, having won the event in 2013, and will face Federer in Sunday's final knowing victory will be enough to lift him into the last qualifying place for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The Argentinian beat reigning champion Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 in his semi-final.