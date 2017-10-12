Federer dispatches Dolgopolov in Shanghai

Victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov sends Roger Federer into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

Roger Federer booked his place in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov on Thursday.

Dolgopolov was the only qualifier to reach the third round and posed little threat to his more illustrious opponent.

Federer faced just one break point as he wrapped up the victory in an hour.

That minor scare came as the Swiss served for the first set, but he won five games in succession as he cruised to the second.

The win sees Federer advance to the last eight for the fourth time in six appearances in Shanghai, making it to the semi-finals on each of those previous occasions.

The world number two is chasing a sixth title of the season, which would pull him level with Rafael Nadal for 2017.

Nadal earlier secured his quarter-final berth with victory over Fabio Fognini.

Federer will face Richard Gasquet in the next round, against whom he holds a 15-2 head-to-head record.