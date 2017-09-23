Federer and Nadal join forces in Laver Cup win

Jack Sock and Sam Querrey put up a valiant effort against two of the game's greats, but were no match for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal came together as a doubles pair for the first time to help Europe into a 9-3 lead over the World team on the second day of the Laver Cup in Prague.

The pair, who boast 35 grand slam titles between them, required a tie-break to beat American duo Jack Sock and Sam Querrey and claim two precious points for their team.

Federer and Nadal had won the opening set 6-4, before their less illustrious opponents comfortably secured the second 6-1.

The Swiss and Spaniard's experience came to the fore in the tie-break, though, as they prevailed 10-5.

Earlier in the day Nadal had also needed a tie-break to edge past Sock 6-3 3-6 11-9 in their thrilling singles rubber. Nadal's 50 per cent win rate on his second serve was decisive, with Sock only able to register 18 per cent.

Federer enjoyed a more routine triumph over Querrey in their encounter as he breezed past this year's Wimbledon semi-finalist 6-4 6-2.

The World team's only points of the day came courtesy of Nick Kyrgios, who faced a tough – and sometimes tempestuous battle – against home favourite Tomas Berdych.

Kyrgios defeated the Czech 6-4 6-7 (7-4) 10-6, but the match will likely remembered for another outburst from the 22-year-old Australian towards the umpire.

Sunday marks the final day of the inaugural tournament, with the reward for wins rising from two to three points.