Federer secures Laver Cup victory for Europe

With Rafael Nadal beaten earlier in the day, Roger Federer came to Europe's rescue to win the inaugural Laver Cup.

Roger Federer secured a 15-9 victory for Europe over the World team at the inaugural Laver Cup despite Rafael Nadal's defeat to John Isner on Sunday.

With three points awarded for each win on the final day of the tournament, Nadal fell to Isner in straight sets in the penultimate match to give Team World the opportunity to pull level.

But Federer saw off Nick Kyrgios 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 11-9 to clinch the trophy for Bjorn Borg's team in the final match.

John McEnroe's World team initially closed the gap to three points in the first tie of the day as Jack Sock and Isner won their doubles match 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6) against Tomas Berdych and Marin Cilic.

However, Alexander Zverev then routinely saw off Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 to give Nadal the opportunity to surpass 13 points and seal the title.

The world number one slipped up to give Isner a second win of the day, though, in a 7-5 7-6 (7-1) match.

But Federer bailed out Nadal with a comeback win over Kyrgios in a thrilling match to bring the competition to a close and earn the title.