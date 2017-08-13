Federer sparks injury concerns as Zverev storms to Rogers Cup title

Alexander Zverev played superbly to win the Rogers Cup, but there appeared to be an injury concern for Roger Federer.

Roger Federer suffered only his third defeat in 2017 and appeared to be hampered by a possible injury as Alexander Zverev underlined his status as the brightest young star in tennis with a straight-sets victory in the Rogers Cup final.

Still only 20, Zverev produced a polished display in Montreal to triumph 6-3 6-4 - the young German's power and precision hugely impressive throughout.

However, Federer looked to be well short of his physical best as the match drew to a close, his lack of mobility prompting concern with the US Open looming.

Federer could reclaim the world number one ranking next week in Cincinnati, but it remains to be seen if the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion will be fit to play.

Zverev, meanwhile, has now claimed two Masters 1000 titles in 2017 and appears destined to win many more in the future.

The German, who saved three match points in his tournament-opening victory over Richard Gasquet, dictated proceedings early on and saw his early pressure rewarded with a 4-1 lead.

After a brief wobble as he looked to see out the first set, Zverev moved ahead thanks to some strong serving.

Both players raised their level and were forced to save break points at the start of set two, Zverev winning one particularly stunning rally in the midst of the match's most engrossing period.

Yet Federer appeared to struggle physically thereafter and Zverev was able to cruise to the winning line, denying the Swiss a 17th victory in succession.