He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG

Neymar has had to contend with rumours about his apparent displeasure with life at Paris Saint-Germain, but Kylian Mbappe says he is happy.

Kylian Mbappe is adamant that Neymar is happy at Paris Saint-Germain following rumours suggesting he has fallen out with coach Unai Emery and several members of the squad.

Reports in France have claimed that the relationship between Neymar and Emery has already become fraught, just three months after the Brazilian's world-record €222million move from Barcelona.

It has also been said that several members of PSG's first-team squad have become frustrated with the special privileges afforded to him, with Neymar reported to have two dedicated physiotherapists and exempt from defensive duties.

Neymar addressed the rumours himself on Friday, insisting that he is happy and Mbappe believes the same, while also revealing how much of an influence the Brazil star has had on him since joining from Monaco in August.

"He facilitated my integration, took me under his wing," Mbappe told PSG's official website. "With me, he behaves like a big brother.

"Having a player like him who helps you every day is really good. He is a great player. We are very happy to have him with us. He feels good here and will achieve great things."

Edinson Cavani is one of the players reported to be unimpressed with Neymar's privileges at the club, with the pair involved in a rather public spat over who should take a penalty against Lyon in September.

But Mbappe is a big fan of the Uruguayan, whom he believes is the "perfect" type of striker for himself and Neymar to play alongside.

Mbappe said: "[Cavani is] superb. I think he's the perfect player for profiles like Neymar and me.

"He is very available, very mobile, and has an extraordinary finishing quality. He is a born striker.

"He is now very close to breaking the club's record of goals. We will do everything so that he can reach it as soon as possible.

"He is a good person and a very great professional. He is one of the best attackers in the world."