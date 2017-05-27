‘Feels great to end the season on a high’ – Iwobi revels in Arsenal’s FA Cup glory

Alex Iwobi has lauded Arsenal’s FA Cup title win and described the fans as "unbelievable" after defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley to end the season on a high.
The Nigerian was an unused substitute as Arsene Wenger ended the Blues’ ambition of winning a double – in a game that saw Victor Moses getting sent off.
The victory marked an incredible turnaround in fortunes for Arsenal, who finished fifth in the English Premier League – which ruled them out of next season’s Champions League.
And Iwobi barely managed to contain his jubilation on social media.
‘’Feels great to end the season on a high. Our fans were unbelievable today. Back to north London with the FA Cup,’’ he tweeted.
