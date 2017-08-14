Feghouli joins Galatasaray for €4.25m

West Ham have sold Sofiane Feghouli to Galatasaray and are reportedly close to bringing in William Carvalho from Sporting CP.

Galatasaray have announced the signing of Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham for a fee of €4.25million.

The 27-year-old joins the Super Lig side just a year after signing for the Hammers from Valencia on a three-season deal.

Feghouli has signed a five-year contract with Galatasaray and is their seventh signing of a productive transfer window.

"West Ham United would like to thank Sofiane for his efforts and wish him well in his future career," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Feghouli's exit comes amid reports that West Ham are closing in on a club-record £30m deal for William Carvalho.

The Portugal international was left out of Sporting CP's squad for their Champions League play-off first leg with FCSB on Tuesday.