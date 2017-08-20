Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct

After scoring a stunning halfway line effort against Bordeaux, Lyon's Nabil Fekir credited the effort to his striking instinct.

Nabil Fekir says he relied on instinct to execute a stunning strike from the halfway line for Lyon on Saturday, having practiced the technique previously.

The France international caught Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil out with a superb effort to open the scoring in the 10th minute of their Ligue 1 clash at Parc OL.

And Fekir was pleased to see his hard work on the training pitch rewarded with a goal of supreme quality.

"I took the information in before I shot," he said. "I just saw Benoit Costil advanced, I took my chance and I pulled it off.

"It was with the right foot but I did not question myself - I hit it with instinct. This is proof that I have confidence in myself.

"It is a technique that I had already worked on in training and already tried in other games. It's been good for me and the team."

However, Fekir acknowledged that Lyon's failure to win, as they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw, had dimmed his view of the goal.

"[The goal] started us off but the most important thing in football is that the team wins," he added. "Unfortunately we did not win."