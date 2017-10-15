Felda United 1 Kedah 1: Super-sub Hadin saves Fighters with late equaliser in first leg clash

Substitute Hadin Azman rescued Felda from the brink of defeat with his late equaliser, in their first leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match against Kedah.

Despite playing at home in the first leg match of their Malaysia Cup semi-final tie, Felda United were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions Kedah on Sunday. Kedah opened the scoring courtesy of a 60th-minute penalty by Brazilian forward Sandro da Silva, but substitute Hadin Azman equalised with minutes remaining on the clock.

The hosts' head coach Sathianathan Bhaskaran were able to field all four of his foreign players including talismanic Brazilian ace and former Kedah loanee Thiago Fernandes. All of his local players too were available save for the injured Stuart Wark, and his place was taken over by the other mixed heritage player in the squad; Curran Ferns. Shukor Adan skippered the side, partnering up with Aussie Dino Djublic in defence, protecting Farizal Harun in between the sticks. Youngster Danial Amier Norhisham received another start in the match.

The Red Eagles head coach Nidzam Adzha Yusoff too had the use of all four of his import players, including the outgoing duo Zac Anderson and Ken Ilso Larsen. Returning Malaysia internationals Baddrol Bakhtiar, Syazwan Zainon, goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim, Fitri Omar, Khairul Helmi Johari too started in the match.

The visitors almost went in front from two back-to-back on-target tries by Larsen in the eighth minute. Both times the home team were saved by Farizal's reflex.

Five minutes later Syazwan tried from outside, but the attempt ballooned over the crossbar. Following the attempts, Felda sat back deeper to plug the gaps in their defence.

That strategy worked, and in the 23rd minute they registered their first accurate try. Ifedayo Olusegun cut inside from the right past Fitri, before striking from inside the box. But his shot was too weak, and went straight into the arms of Ifwat.