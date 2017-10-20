Felda United banking on improved finishing and combination in second leg

Felda United boss B. Sathianathan wants his side to support star striker Thiago Fernandes better in their second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Needing to win their Malaysia Cup semi-final tie against Kedah in the second leg match this Saturday, Felda United boss Sathianathan Bhaskaran has remarked that his side can get the job done if they are more clinical in their finishing.

In the first leg match that ended in a 1-1 draw last Sunday, the Fighters needed a late equaliser by Hadin Azman, after Sandro da Silva opened the scoring in Jengka through a penalty at the hour mark.

"We can still make it to the final. We played well in our last four matches and defeated JDT, PKNP FC and Kedah too (in the Super League).

"It won't be easy taking on Kedah in Alor Star, but I'm confident because if we find one goal, we'll have one advantage.

"The only thing we failed to do in the first leg was put away our chances, and on Saturday we have to work on our combination and make the midfield more compact," said Sathianathan when met by the press before conducting training on Thursday.

And according to him, his side need to combine better in order to get the best out of star striker Thiago Augusto Fernandes, whom he thinks played well in the first leg, but was let down by the lack of support.

"He played well in the first leg but the combination was not there. He could not do it all by himself.

"His possession was better than everyone else on the pitch that evening. He created chances for the other players but his teammates failed to return the favour, and it is this aspect that we have to work on," noted the former Malaysia boss.