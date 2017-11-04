Felipe Massa to retire from Formula One racing at the end of the season

Felipe Massa will retire from Formula One for good at the end of the 2017 season.

The Williams driver, who announced his retirement last year only to return for one more campaign, will end his racing career after the final two races of the season.

The Brazilian said in a statement: "As everyone knows, after announcing my retirement from Formula One last year, I agreed to return this season to help Williams when the call came.

"I have now enjoyed four great years with the team, but my career in Formula One will finally come to an end this season."

More to follow...