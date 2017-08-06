Felix floats through 400m, concerns for Kipruto and Kemboi

A comfortable victory in the 400m heats got Allyson Felix's quest to make IAAF World Championships history off to a strong start.

Allyson Felix got her quest to become the most-decorated athlete in IAAF World Championships history off to a canter in the 400 metres on Sunday, but Conseslus Kipruto and Ezekiel Kemboi have challenges ahead in the 3000m steeplechase.

Felix has three opportunities to add to her haul of 13 World Championships medals in London with the record of 14 held jointly by Merlene Ottey and Usain Bolt within sight, and she looked in good form in her first outing.

Things were not as smooth for Olympic champion Kipruto and four-time defending champion Ezekiel Kemboi, though.

Kipruto qualified for Tuesday's final but is struggling with an ankle injury, while Kemboi had to wait after failing to finish inside the top three of his heat.

FELIX FLOATS THROUGH

A time of 52.44 seconds made Felix the third-slowest qualifier for the 400m semi-finals, but progression was all she was concerned about.

"I just controlled the race. I just wanted to feel comfortable to qualify. I feel good, peaking at the right time," she said after jogging down the home straight.

Felix could make Championships history if she takes part, and is victorious in, the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Olympic 400m champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo may have something to say about that, though – she won her heat and was third-quickest overall.

KENYAN CONCERNS

After being stripped of his 3,000m steeplechase bronze medal for stepping outside the track limits at Rio 2016, Kemboi shelved his retirement plans to go out on a high at the Worlds in London.

However, the 35-year-old was overtaken by Tafese Seboka on the home straight and failed to beat Yoann Kowal across the line for a top-three finish. Fortunately for Kemboi, he will get his shot at gold having qualified as the fastest loser.

Kipruto will be hoping to confirm a changing of the guard by adding the world title to his Olympic gold, but he will have to overcome an ankle issue to do so.

"I feel a little pain in my ankle now. On the final water jump I felt some pain. It was fine at the start of the race though," said Kipruto.

THIAM TIGHTENS GRIP

Nafissatou Thiam moved a step closer to asserting herself as the dominant force in the heptathlon by regaining the lead from Carolin Schafer, once again impressing in the field.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiam leapt an impressive season's best 6.57m in the long jump and recorded a throw of 53.93m in the javelin to leapfrog Schafer.

Anouk Vetter set a championship best by launching her javelin 58.41m, an effort that moved her up to the final medal spot.

Still, Thiam holds a 175-point advantage over Vetter ahead of the final event, the 800m, in Sunday's second session.

MCLEOD GIVES JAMAICA SOMETHING TO CHEER

After the disappointment of seeing Usain Bolt beaten in the 100m final on Saturday, Omar McLeod won his 110m hurdles heat to give Jamaican fans something to cheer.

He will be looking to add to his gold from Rio 2016, though Aries Merritt and Devon Allen - who is also a wide receiver in American football - could offer staunch opposition.