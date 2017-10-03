Fellaini hailed by Giggs for repaying Mourinho and silencing critics

The Belgian has scored three league goals already this season, leading a Manchester United legend to say he has proven his worth at Old Trafford

Ryan Giggs believes former Manchester United team-mate Marouane Fellaini has proven his worth to manager Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini has not always been popular at Old Trafford but he could have a big role to play in United's title push in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba .

And Giggs has been impressed by the way the midfielder, who has scored three Premier League goals this season, has risen above his critics.

"Marouane Fellaini has really proved his importance, stepping in for Paul Pogba," Giggs told Sky Sports .

"He has scored important goals, as he did at Everton, and I'm really pleased for him after taking a lot of stick over the years.

"I've worked with him and he's a great lad to train because he does exactly what you want. He hasn't let the fans bother him because he's always had the support of the players and the coaches.

"He is effective, knows his strengths and limitations, and he's somebody who Jose has put a lot of faith in and he has repaid that with some important goals."