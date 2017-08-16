I felt like Rulani Mokwena dropped me, says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

It was recently announced that Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena completed his switch to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena’s decision comes as a massive blow to the Masandawana technical team as he was seen as one of the top up and coming coaches in the country. The move caught many by surprise including Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who expressed his disappointment with losing his assistant, saying that Mokwena should have warned him that he was going to leave.

"I think he should have warned me, because he knew probably at the end of the season that he was leaving," Mosimane was quoted on The Sowetan..

"I don't have ball-boys as assistant coaches. He had a specific role. Now it's like he's dropping me ... that's what disappointed me, and I told him face to face. He left suddenly when he could have told me earlier."

However, despite Mosimane’s disappointment, he has wished his former colleague well with his new venture.

"I have run my race and it's time he runs his race. He wanted to go there [to Pirates] because of family reasons and I respect that. I can't hold on to him merely because I promoted him (from youth to first team)," he added.

Mosimane also admits that replacing Mokwena will not be an easy task.

"You don't replace such exceptional talent. But Sundowns won leagues before I came here, they will win cups when I'm no longer there,” he said.

"It's the same with Rulani. I'm happy to have contributed to his success. He leaves with a (Caf) Champions League medal. He can go use that experience elsewhere. He's a very good coach," Mosimane expressed.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have seen the likes of Wayne Sandilands and Teko Modise depart during the current transfer window, and the 53-year-old has stated that he wants to make two more signings before the window closes shut at the end of the month.

"We lost five players and we brought in three. We have a small squad of 22 players. The challenge is, we have to sign players ready for the starting XI. And those players are already important at their teams and it's difficult to get them," Mosimane concluded.