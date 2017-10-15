Fernandinho hints at new Man City contract after stunning strike against Stoke

The Brazilian will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, but he has suggested that the Etihad Stadium remains the right place for him

Fernandinho has hinted that he is ready to commit to a new contract at Manchester City as he feels “on the right way” at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, with no fresh terms having been agreed as yet.

The 32-year-old is into his fifth season with City, having joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £30 million in the summer of 2013.

He has been a regular throughout his time in England, making close to 200 appearances, and believes that he remains in the best place for his ongoing career development.

Fernandinho’s social media post came on the back of a crushing 7-2 victory over Stoke, in which the Samba star netted a stunning long-range strike.

That was his first effort of the season, and 18th in total for City.

Moments such as that do help to provide clarity, with Pep Guardiola’s side in imperious form at present.

They have opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with their goalscoring exploits seeing them hit a 123-year high in top-flight competition.

Their exploits could help to speed contract talks with Fernandinho along, with the midfielder having revealed in September that discussions have been opened.

He said: "We're talking, we'll see what happens.”

Guardiola has also expressed a desire to see a versatile performer commit his future to City.

The Catalan coach told reporters when quizzed on those with deals running down: "Of course, there are players I think the club want to renew.

"One, of course, is Fernandinho. And the other ones.”