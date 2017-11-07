Fernandinho can offer Brazil midfield alternative

The Manchester City midfielder is set to start against Japan on Friday and says the World Cup can't come quick enough for the Selecao

Fernandinho remains hopeful of breaking into the Brazil starting XI and says he can offer a different option in midfield.

The Manchester City man has been in excellent form for the runaway Premier League leaders this season and has established himself as a regular in Tite’s Brazil squad, amassing 583 minutes under the current boss.

The 11th most-used player since Tite’s June 2016 arrival, Fernandinho has also captained the side, but remains first reserve to the preferred midfield trio of Casemiro, Paulinho and Renato Augusto.

"We had this conversation in Sao Paulo, but we talked about retaining my characteristics, possession of the ball, long-distance passes… I do not do the same things as Renato Augusto, but let's see what variations Tite would like,” Fernandinho said.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be starting in place of Renato against Japan when the Brasil Global Tour reaches Lille on Friday as Tite continues to conduct small experiments ahead of Russia 2018.

And Fernandinho says the competition can’t come around quick enough for the high-flying Selecao.

"It would be great [if we could play it right now], for the form we are all showing with both our clubs and the national team, playing well and with confidence, and because we are in good physical shape,” he said.

"Come June, at the end of the season, it will be different, because we will all be a little tired. If it started two weeks from now, all the players would be in much better condition.”

Brazil meet Japan on Friday before heading to London for the second leg of the Brasil Global Tour, where they will face England at Wembley Stadium.

The five-time world champions continue their preparations on Tuesday as they return to the training field, at Parc des Princes in Paris.