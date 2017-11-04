Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola excelled as a holding midfielder and, having coached other masters of the art, he holds Fernandinho in the highest regard.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Fernandinho ranks as one of the best three holding midfielders in the world.

Free-scoring Premier League leaders City will aim to improve their record of nine wins and a draw from 10 top-flight games when they host Arsenal on Sunday.

A 4-2 triumph at Napoli to secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek gave the latest demonstration of the stunning attacking array at Guardiola's disposal.

Raheem Sterling netted his 10th of the season and Sergio Aguero became City's all-time leading scorer as Leroy Sane excelled against the Serie A table-toppers.

But ahead of an encounter with Arsene Wenger's side that promises to be another feast of attacking football, Guardiola took time to praise a vital defensive cog in his side.

Sitting at the base of City's midfield, Fernandinho's superb form this term has been vital to implementing the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' desired style of building from the back and allowing the creative talents of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to wreak havoc.

Guardiola performed with distinction in the same position for Barca during his playing days and has coached masters of the art such as Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso. He feels City's 32-year-old Brazil international measures up to the very best.

"I think that Fernandinho right now is one of the best - best, best, best - three holding midfielders in the world," he said.

"The same as with [defenders] John [Stones] and Nico [Otamendi], Fernandinho has achieved another level with his positivity and mentality.

"He gives us a lot – with the ball and without the ball, in terms of many things that we need to compete.

"Last season we cannot forget that Fernandinho played at full-back many, many times and made no complaints.