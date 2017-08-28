Fernando Alonso's complaining is wearing thin, but things won't get any better at McLaren

Not for the first time during his second spell at McLaren, Fernando Alonso threw his toys out of the pram after an “engine problem” ended his Belgian Grand Prix prematurely. Given the complete disaster that the team’s partnership with engine suppliers Honda has been, his frustration is understandable.

But then came the confirmation from Honda that there was no “engine problem” as Alonso had claimed, and given the strange circumstances in which he retired at Spa-Francorschamps on Sunday, the question had to be asked: did Alonso simply give up?

After labelling McLaren’s performance “embarrassing” and ridiculing the team for the lack of power coming from the Honda engine, it would come as no surprise. For a two-time world champion, fighting for non-points paying positions is not what Alonso wants to be doing at 36 years of age, and the prospect of him winning another title looks out of the question given a move to Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull is a non-goer.

Yet listening to the exasperated Alonso complain about his car is starting to wear thin. The Spaniard has done well to put up with McLaren’s struggles for the last three years, but so have the mechanics and everyone else associated with the team. Building what is essentially a competitive car, only to then bolt in a dud of a power unit from Honda, will not do anything for motivation levels among the team, yet they have continued defiantly in the hope of finding a solution.

Lewis Hamilton, Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix winner, chose to use his moment on the podium to express how grateful he is that he gets to do a job that few would turn down, yet listening to Alonso, it would appear that the millions of pounds, the chance to drive at over 200mph against the world’s best drivers and the ability to travel all across the globe is simply not enough to keep Alonso happy.

A scenario is unfolding at McLaren where, eventually, they will have to choose between Alonso and Honda. Right now, that would seem an easy choice were it not for the legal implications and contract commitments between the two, but once 2018 comes around, it would not be a surprise to see the McLaren line up on the grid with something other than a Honda power unit inside it. That would keep Alonso happy, but it would also confirm that all the work that has gone into the last three years has been for nothing, something that neither McLaren or Honda want to admit.

It’ll get worse before it gets better, with this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix taking place at the speed citadel of Monza where drivers spend more than 70 per cent of the lap at full throttle that exposes any weaknesses in top speed and power output. You can guarantee that Alonso will have something to say about that during the race, but what can be done about it? Not much, evidently.