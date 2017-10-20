Fernando Alonso commits to McLaren for 2018 Formula One season

Fernando Alonso has confirmed prior to the United States Grand Prix that he will remain a McLaren Honda driver for the 2018 season, ending months of speculation regarding his future in the sport.

There were concerns that the Spaniard may leave Formula One at the end of the season when his contract finished after failing to finish six of the first ten races. He also failed to start at the Russian Grand Prix in April to complete a dismal start to the race calendar.

It has been a tumultuous year for the team with their divorce from engine supplier Honda being confirmed in September, and the Woking based team will be powered by Renault next year as they look to challenge the teams ahead of them.

Following the announcement on Thursday, the two-time World Champion said: "McLaren is one of the best teams. And yes, we’ve struggled the last three years, but the team has made all the necessary changes, so 2018 should be much better. I believe in the project – that is why I think next year should be a good season for us.

"To be honest, all the past years I had the feeling that I have to give this project another go – that I still have unfinished business at McLaren – because I know that the team has the potential and the talent to be at the top again, to be world champion again in the future. It is a long-term project that we have in our head."

Alonso’s last win came in the 2013 Grand Prix in Barcelona during his final year at Ferrari and it has now been 11 years since the 36-year-old won his second title, while his last podium finish was three years ago in Hungary.

McLaren Racing Director, Eric Boullier added: “With Fernando, you really can’t ask for a better driver to deliver a result for you on a Sunday afternoon – and I think everybody in Formula 1 would acknowledge that sentiment.