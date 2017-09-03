Fernando Alonso and Jolyon Palmer continue battle long after Italian Grand Prix as McLaren driver hits out at FIA

Fernando Alonso took aim at the FIA following his clash with Renault driver Jolyon Palmer during the Italian Grand Prix as their battle continued long after the chequered flag dropped at Monza, though the Briton insisted he “doesn’t care” what the frustrated McLaren star has to say.

The two clashed for the second time in as many weeks following last weekend’s incident during the Belgian Grand Prix, in which Alonso was let off the hook for running Palmer off the road after overtaking him.

This time around, Alonso again attempted to pass Palmer going into the second chicane, with both braking as late as possible resulting in the former running deep into the first left-hander and the latter cutting the right-hander as a consequence.

Palmer return to the track alongside Alonso, before passing the Spaniard on the entry for the next corner, and Alonso was left fuming with the former GP2 champion for not giving the place back, even after Palmer was handed a five-second penalty.

However, his anger soon deflected on to the FIA. "When we arrived at the chicane we were side-by-side, we braked late and I managed to take the chicane, but he didn't and he jumped it and stayed in front," said Alonso.

"Usually that's something that's very clear in the rules: when two cars are side-by-side at the chicane and one gets to take it and one doesn't, you give back the position, but this time the FIA must have been having a Heineken.

"It was not up to F1 standards. There is not an interpretation possible there. It is black and white.”

Palmer was unapologetic in his stance though, and he brushed off the criticism from the two-time world champion when asked about the clash after the race.

"I was ahead coming in the corner, he braked super late and forced me off the track," Palmer said.

"I'm sure it will be another talking point at the next race because Fernando is not very happy about it but I don't care."

Neither driver finished at Monza, with Palmer forced to retire midway through the race – something that Alonso labelled “karma” on his car radio – while McLaren retired Alonso two laps from the finish in order to change his gearbox for the Singapore Grand Prix without penalty.