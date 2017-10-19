Fernando Alonso signs new McLaren contract after 'following his heart' to stick with F1 team for 2018

Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract to remain with McLaren next season after the switch from Honda power units to Renault engines convinced the two-time world champion to stay with the British team.

The 36-year-old has been critical of the unreliable Honda engine that has significantly hindered McLaren this season, as well as their previous two campaigns, and his future was thrown up in the air when he decided to miss the Monaco Grand Prix in May – one of the jewels on the Formula One calendar – to contest the Indianapolis 500 in the United States.

Alonso elected to delay finalising contract talks so that he could see what McLaren’s plan for 2018, and following the decision to replace Honda with Renault, the Spaniard has committed his future to the Woking-based team for at least another year, with the 2005 and 2006 world champion set to line-up on the 2018 grid alongside Stoffel Vandoorne for the second successive year.

“It’s fantastic to be able to continue my relationship with everybody at McLaren,” Alonso said in a statement. “It was always where my heart was telling me to stay, and I really feel at home here. This is a fantastic team, full of incredible people, with a warmth and friendliness that I’ve never experienced elsewhere in Formula One. I’m incredibly happy to be racing here.”

Alonso has previously talked up the potential of the McLaren chassis and has longed for a competitive engine in order to return to the front of the pack, having regularly challenged for race victories in his previous spells with Ferrari, Renault and McLaren.

In Renault, McLaren join forces with an engine supplier that has powered Red Bull to all of its success including the four driver and world championship titles won with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, and puts pressure on McLaren to deliver significantly better results given that both Danial Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have taken race victories this season.