Fernando Llorente hails Harry Kane as one of the game's most 'complete' forwards

Fernando Llorente says Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, but also one of the most “complete”, as he offers so much more than just being “lethal” in front of goal.

The Spanish international has been at Tottenham Hotspur for two weeks since a last-minute call from Mauricio Pochettino persuaded him to join the north Londoners rather than Chelsea, but has already been struck by the overall quality - and ruthless finishing - of Kane’s game.

Spurs’ top scorer offered two brilliant finishes to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday night in a generally supreme display, and it left Llorente gushing about his fellow striker afterwards.

“I think he's awesome, one of the best strikers in the world, if not to say the best,” the 32-year-old said of Kane. “In front of goal, he's lethal. The truth is he is in a sweet moment, and we have to make the best of that. He gives us so much.

“He's an extremely complete player, he doesn't just score. In every aspect, he's very complete.”

Kane has become one of the greatest guarantees of goals in continental football, and his strikes against Dortmund also meant he became the first English player to score in three consecutive Champions League games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

“That’s a nice stat,” Kane said. “It’s important to try and produce your best against the best in Europe and Dortmund are definitely one of them. It was a pleasing performance from me personally and, of course, a massive win for the team.”

He did want a treble in a different way, though, as he gave chase to hat-trick against Dortmund only to be hauled off for Llorente himself in the last few minutes of the game.

“Yeah, I wanted to get the hat-trick, a couple of chances in that second half. It would have been nice to get the first Champions League hat-trick, I’m happy with the two goals, the most important thing as always is the win. So I was dragging at the end there, I was tired, so the gaffer probably made the right decision.”

Kane meanwhile had praise for Llorente himself, as well as Spurs' other new signings who played against Dortmund. Davinson Sanchez stood up well at centre-half despite the pressure the defence were under, while Serge Aurier was a constant threat up the right.

“I thought they played great, Serge playing right-back was outstanding, Sanchez playing centre-half has done very well and Fernando has got bundles of experience and we can all learn from him.

“We have got a great squad and you need that to play at your best in the Champions League and the Premier League. We are all excited it is a good result and now we have got to focus on the weekend.

“It has been a good week all round. It was an important night to win at Wembley, the fans was buzzing, we were all delighted. Now we’ve got to back that up. We’ve got an important game in the Premier League then in the cup here at Wembley so it’s a good chance to get a couple of more wins under the belt and make this a tough place for opponents to come.”