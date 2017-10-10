Ferrari chief says Vettel's title race isn't run yet

Time is fast running out for Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, but Sergio Marchionne says Lewis Hamilton can be caught.

Sebastian Vettel is not out of the Formula One title race despite Ferrari's reliability woes and the Scuderia's car is on par with Mercedes', says team president Sergio Marchionne.

Ferrari have endured a miserable run, with engine trouble for Vettel in Malaysia and Japan following a double DNF for the German and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in Singapore after their first-corner tangle with Max Verstappen.

Vettel's early retirement in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix leaves him trailing Lewis Hamilton by 59 points with four events remaining and the Mercedes driver can clinch a fourth world title if results go his way in the United States later this month.

But Marchionne remains in bullish mood over Ferrari's chances of a first drivers' championship since 2007.

He told Sky Sports Italia: "The season is not lost. There is still time to get it done. With all the modesty we have in Ferrari, the car has made tremendous progress.

"I do not speak about bad luck because I do not believe it. Things are happening to everyone, especially for us in the race.

"The important thing is to not lose the confidence that has brought us here so far.

"Without being arrogant, I think Ferrari is at the same level, if not superior to Mercedes today. Red Bull has also made progress, but I do not think they are affecting Ferrari's position in the race."