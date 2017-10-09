Ferrari may have reached their limit, says Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff (left) and Maurizio Arrivabene, the Ferrari team principal, and their respective team cars appear to be going in different directions - Getty Images AsiaPac

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ motorsport director, believes Ferrari are paying the price for their rapid rate of improvement this year and have effectively “reached their limits”.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has enjoyed the fastest car for much of this season – certainly for most of the recent Asian swing – but reliability issues, particularly relating to his engine, have seen the German fall from three points behind Lewis Hamilton to 59 points behind the Mercedes driver in the space of just three races.

Asked whether he felt it was a shame that this year’s title race appears to have been decided by reliability rather than driver skill, Wolff replied: “In this sport you take no prisoners. It is about having the fastest car, the best driver and the most solid performance.

"And we’ve been there. We’ve had difficult moments for each of the drivers in the past in terms of reliability. When you’re pushing the boundaries you will eventually reach [your] limits. Ferrari’s development from 2016 to 2017 was exceptional and probably this is a ‘development’ phase.”

Wolff added: “I can relate to how it feels; [that feeling of] having had three races where you’ve lost a lot of points. It doesn’t feel nice. We’ve benefited from Ferraris’ misfortune and reliability woes in the last three races. But that doesn’t mean that we’re patting ourselves on the back. On the contrary, I think we need to continue to push.”

How Ferrari have imploded in the space of three races More