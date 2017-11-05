Ferrari threat to leave F1 is very real if they believe new regulations won't allow them to win, warns Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone says that new engine regulations, which are due to be introduced to Formula One in 2021, could drive Ferrari out of the sport.

Ferrari is the only team which has been in F1 since the championship was created in 1950 and its 15 drivers’ titles make it the sport’s most successful team. However it hasn’t won the championship since 2008 and its driver Sebastian Vettel was beaten to this year’s title last weekend by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The recent downturn in its performance has been fuelled by F1’s switch from a 2.4-litre V8 to a more environmentally-friendly 1.6-litre V6 turbo in 2014. Ferrari has struggled with the V6 and on Tuesday F1 revealed that it will use a cheaper and simpler version of the same engine when the teams’ contracts expire at the end of 2020. Ecclestone says it could seal Ferrari’s exit.

“If they can't win, they will put forward new regulations,” he says. “If the regulations come out where Ferrari think it is going to be a struggle and they can’t support the money then they will leave.”

It follows comments from Ferrari’s chairman Sergio Marchionne who said on Thursday that Ferrari and F1’s American owners Liberty Media “appear to be at odds in terms of the strategic development” of the sport. He added that F1 “has been part of our DNA since the day we were born but if we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognisable sandbox, I don’t want to play anymore.”

Ferrari made repeated threats to quit when its F1 contract previously came up for renewal but it signed up after Ecclestone boosted its prize money. It gets around £160m in prize money annually and £80m of it is guaranteed before a single race even begins. Although it finished behind Mercedes, its prize money haul outstripped that of the German team by a staggering £42.8m.