Ferrari threaten to quit F1 over Liberty Media's new proposals

Ferrari could quit F1 if the sport's new owners take it in a direction contrary to the Italian sportscar maker's interests, chairman Sergio Marchionne has warned.

Marchionne said that while he supported cost-cutting, there were other strategic issues under discussion that could force Ferrari to consider racing elsewhere.

"It (Formula One) has been part of our DNA since the day we were born," he said. "But if we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognizable sandbox, I don't want to play anymore."

Asked how he would feel about being the chief executive who led Ferrari away from Formula One, Marchionne replied: "Like a million bucks because I'll be working on an alternative strategy to try and replace it. More rational one, too."

Ferrari are the only team to have been in Formula One since the first world championship season in 1950 and also the most successful and glamorous, even if they have not won a championship since 2008.

They have accumulated a record 228 race wins, 16 constructors' championships and 15 drivers' titles.

It has long been accepted in Formula One that the Monaco Grand Prix and Ferrari are the two central pillars of the sport's success, and their current share of the revenues reflects that special status.

Ferrari, celebrating the company's 70th anniversary this year, first made sportscars to fund their racing activities under founder Enzo Ferrari and are a huge source of national pride in Italy.

