Will Ferrell welcomes Carlos Vela to LAFC

The MLS expansion club made a "statement" signing by bringing in the Mexico international playmaker, who was greeted by the world-famous comedian

Comedian Will Ferrell was on hand Friday to greet Carlos Vela upon the Mexico international's arrival to Los Angeles FC.

Ferrell, a part-owner of LAFC, posed for photos alongside Vela after the forward became the club's first designated player when he signed a deal on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Vela will remain with La Liga side Real Sociedad for the remainder of 2017 before joining the MLS expansion team on Jan. 1, 2018.

But that didn't stop LAFC from rolling out the red carpet for Vela, who is considered the club's "statement" signing by head coach Bob Bradley.

"It's a big day for me. I am the first player in this team. This is an honor," Vela said. "It's a lot of responsibility to be the first. I want to make a good history with you and I hope can enjoy a good time and win a lot of titles."

"I had opportunities to come [to MLS] in the past, but I was waiting for a good moment, a good city, a good team. I think it's now."#veLA pic.twitter.com/PkCVXXCDRg — LAFC (@LAFC) August 11, 2017

LAFC had been linked to several big-name players since it was announced the club would join MLS for the 2018 season, and Bradley is pleased Vela has turned down offers from Spain, Italy and England to become the face of LA soccer.

"It's a statement, that we reaffirms what the club is all about. The values, the connection with the city," Bradley said. "And it's a statement about what we want our football to be like, because when you have a player like Carlos, who is capable of scoring great goals, setting up goals, a player that when he has the ball at his feet the stadium rises because you know good things will happen.

"This is what we want to be about when we step on the field."