Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League trip to Napoli

Napoli's San Paolo stadium will only have home fans for their Champions League clash with Feyenoord, after a local government ruling.

Feyenoord have revealed that the local government in Naples has banned their supporters from attending the upcoming Champions League game against Napoli on September 26.

Reports began to emerge last month that tickets for the Group F clash would not be made available to visiting fans, and those restrictions were confirmed by the Dutch champions on Monday.

A statement from the Province of Naples government stated concerns regarding clashes between rival supporters was behind their decision.

Those concerns are reportedly due to the trouble between fans of Feyenoord and Roma in the 2015 Europa League, when there was a reported €1million worth of permanent damage to the 500-year-old Barcaccia fountain in the Italian capital.

Due to the ruling, Feyenoord will be unable to sell tickets for the match.

A statement from Feyenoord read: "Today [Monday] Feyenoord received a copy of a document issued to SSC Napoli by the Prefecture of the Province of Naples.

"It confirms the decision that no Dutch fans will be welcome in Stadio San Paolo for the match between SCC Napoli and Feyenoord on Tuesday 26 September. The Italian club is prohibited from selling tickets for the match to Dutch fans.

"It is much to Feyenoord's regret that coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will not benefit from the support of the club's fans in the second Champions League group F match.

"In response to the decision of the Italian authorities, the club has decided not to organise a trip for the Feyenoord Business Club.

"The squad will be accompanied by no more than a small group of officials."