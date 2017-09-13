Feyenoord vs Manchester City live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester City will be looking to get their Champions League campaign off to a strong start: Getty

Manchester City get their Champions League campaign under way against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Ederson has been named in Pep Guardiola’s squad after being caught in the face by a high boot from Sadio Mane during last weekend’s 5-0 win over Liverpool.

City captain Vincent Kompany has not travelled with the squad after picking up a calf injury that kept him out of Saturday’s victory. Guardiola has said the Belgian is “much better” now and is “coming back soon”.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 13 September at De Kuip.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN and BT Sport Showcase for free.

It’s a big game for?

John Stones. The Englishman will be expected to marshal City’s defence in the absence of Kompany and prove his ability to lead from the back. City’s backline has looked unconvincing and shaky at times without the Belgian, as was the case for periods of the game last Saturday, but Stones will want to show that it doesn’t have to be this way.

View photos John Stones has a point to prove (Getty Images) More

Player to watch?

Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilin has been in impressive form for City so far this season, hitting three league goals from four games. At just 20 years old, Jesus is only just getting started but already requires the talent to carve open defences with his speed, technical ability and surprising strength. He should be in his element on Wednesday night as he bids to prove why he can be City’s No 1 man.

View photos Gabriel Jesus in action for City (Getty) More

Form:

Feyenoord: WWWWD

Manchester City: WWDWW

Odds:

Feyenoord: 15/2

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 4/11

