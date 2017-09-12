Feyenoord vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will kick off their Champions League campaign in Rotterdam against Dutch champions Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Feyenoord are coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the ex-Arsenal left-back who left Barcelona a year before Pep Guardiola took over as coach at Camp Nou.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to his managerial career, claiming the KNVB Cup in his first season at the helm before delivering Feyenoord's first Eredivisie title in 18 years last term.

Game Feyenoord vs Manchester City
Date Wednesday, September 13
Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos
Ederson Manchester City

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Showcase and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream
BT Sport Showcase BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Soccer Plus and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream
Fox Soccer Plus Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Feyenoord players
Goalkeepers Vermeer, Bijlow, Jones, Ten Hove
Defenders Nieuwkoop, Van Beek, St. Juste, Van der Heijden, Diks, Nelom, Botteghin, Malacia, Geertruida
Midfielders El Ahmadi, Vilhena, Tapia, Amrabat, Toornstra, Hansson, Wehrmann
Forwards Boetius, Larsson, Berghuis, Kramer, Vente, Toure

Feyenoord are without defender Ridgeciano Haps and forward Nicolai Jorgensen, both of whom are injured.

In Jorgensen's absence, coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have to decide whether to stick with his usual 4-3-3 formation or use wide forwards Steven Berghuis and Jean-Paul Boetius as a front two.

Potential starting XI: Jones; Diks, Botteghin, Van der Heijden, Nelom; El Ahmadi, Toornstra, Vilhena; Berghuis, Kramer, Boetius.

Position Manchester City players
Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Muric
Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Mendy
Midfielders Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Fernandinho, Sterling, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva
Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Ederson has been training in protective headgear following his collision with Sadio Mane against Liverpool and whether or not he is ready to start remains to be seen.

Vincent Kompany, who is injured, is definitely out and Yaya Toure has not travelled, either, for reasons Guardiola has so far declined to reveal.

Potential starting XI: Bravo; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Mendy; Aguero, Jesus.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos
Jens Toornstra Feyenoord

Man City are 2/5 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Feyenoord priced at 13/2 and the draw also available at 15/4.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos
Kevin De Bruyne Fabian Delph Manchester City

It remains the final frontier for Manchester City.

The huge investment in the club since the takeover of Sheikh Mansour has delivered two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

But success in European competition has not yet been achieved and it was with that goal in mind that such a deep groundwork was laid to recruit Pep Guardiola as the club's new manager.

There were other, less tangible ideals, of course; part of the attraction of Guardiola from City's perspective, as was the case with Bayern Munich, is the style of football he prefers.

He will ultimately be judged, though, on his ability to deliver Europe's top honour or, at the very least, leave behind a team primed to compete for the trophy.

"I don't know now if we're able to compete for the titles [this year] because we're in the process of growing," Guardiola said before this match against Feyenoord.

City may require more time to really reach their peak but there will be disappointment if that process does not see them at least begin to challenge the continent's big guns this season.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more