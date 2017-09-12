Feyenoord vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will kick off their Champions League campaign in Rotterdam against Dutch champions Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Feyenoord are coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the ex-Arsenal left-back who left Barcelona a year before Pep Guardiola took over as coach at Camp Nou.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to his managerial career, claiming the KNVB Cup in his first season at the helm before delivering Feyenoord's first Eredivisie title in 18 years last term.

Game Feyenoord vs Manchester City Date Wednesday, September 13 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Showcase and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Showcase BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Soccer Plus and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Soccer Plus Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Feyenoord players Goalkeepers Vermeer, Bijlow, Jones, Ten Hove Defenders Nieuwkoop, Van Beek, St. Juste, Van der Heijden, Diks, Nelom, Botteghin, Malacia, Geertruida Midfielders El Ahmadi, Vilhena, Tapia, Amrabat, Toornstra, Hansson, Wehrmann Forwards Boetius, Larsson, Berghuis, Kramer, Vente, Toure

Feyenoord are without defender Ridgeciano Haps and forward Nicolai Jorgensen, both of whom are injured.

In Jorgensen's absence, coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have to decide whether to stick with his usual 4-3-3 formation or use wide forwards Steven Berghuis and Jean-Paul Boetius as a front two.

Potential starting XI: Jones; Diks, Botteghin, Van der Heijden, Nelom; El Ahmadi, Toornstra, Vilhena; Berghuis, Kramer, Boetius.

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Mendy Midfielders Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Fernandinho, Sterling, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Ederson has been training in protective headgear following his collision with Sadio Mane against Liverpool and whether or not he is ready to start remains to be seen.

Vincent Kompany, who is injured, is definitely out and Yaya Toure has not travelled, either, for reasons Guardiola has so far declined to reveal.

Potential starting XI: Bravo; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Mendy; Aguero, Jesus.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Man City are 2/5 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Feyenoord priced at 13/2 and the draw also available at 15/4.

GAME PREVIEW

