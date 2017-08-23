FFA Cup wrap: Adelaide stun Victory, Heidelberg United through on penalties

A dramatic penalty shoot-out and a power outage were just two features of another enthralling night of action in the cup.

A superb second-half display guided Adelaide United to a comprehensive 3-0 win over fierce A-League rivals Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup round-of-16 on Wednesday.

Second half goals from new arrivals Johan Absalonsen and George Blackwood and a late Nathan Konstandopoulos curler gave Marco Kurz's men an impressive win at Marden Sports Complex.

Victory were the better team in the first period but were made to pay for not taking their opportunities.

Goalkeeper Christopher Theodoridis was Heidelberg's hero in a thrilling 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Sydney United at Edensor Park, after the match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

After a goal-less 90 minutes, Scot Sean Ellis looked to have secured Heidelberg's passage into the quarter-finals when he volleyed home with just nine minutes remaining in extra-time.

But Sydney United sent on striker Adrian Vranic and the super-sub equalised with time almost up to send the tie to penalties.

After Panni Nikas sent Sydney's first spot-kick wide of the mark, Theodoridis saved Yianni Fragogianni's final penalty to the delight of Heidelberg's raucous travelling supporters.

South Melbourne made short work of Sorrento FC with an emphatic 4-1 win at Lakeside Stadium to reach the last eight for the first time.

An early Leigh Minopoulos strike set the scene for the home side with Nick Epifano nabbing a brace.

Sorrento's cause wasn't helped by Sean Canham's red card just before the break.

Extra-time was needed at Wolter Park where an electrician in the crowd allowed the game to be completed, with Gold Coast City earning a 1-0 extra time win over Moreton Bay United.

The floodlights went out less than a minute into extra-time, but power was restored after 20 minutes.

It was Gold Coast who scored the vital goal though, Sam Smith earning and converting a penalty in the 108th minute to send City through to the quarter-finals for the second time.