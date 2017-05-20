Fiamenyo, Sikhayi start for AFC Leopards v Homeboyz

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall has made two changes from the squad which drew against Zoo Kericho to the one which will do duty against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex.

Top striker Gilbert Fiamenyo will start upfront as defender Dennis Sikhayi returns. In goal, Gabriel Andika will continue in the starting lineup while Ian Otieno stays on the bench. Edwin Mukolwe, Andrew Tololwa and Michael Kibwage have not made it to the final cut.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Joshua Mawira, Marcus Abwao, Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdallah, Dennis Sikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuza, Paul Kiongera and Gilbert Fiamenyo.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Jackson Juma, Allan Katerega, Marcellus Ingotsi Harun Nyakha and Samuel Ndung'u.