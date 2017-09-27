FIFA 18 addicts given chance to wear Playstation 4 kit in real life

Avid gamers can replicate their on-screen teams by wearing the jersey of their virtual alternative in reality, showing their support for their console

For the first time ever in FIFA, both Playstation and Xbox have been given unique kits that are only available on each console.

These new kits are already proving very popular with gamers who have unlocked them via the beginner Squad Building Challenges in the game.

The Playstation 4 exclusive kit features Sony's trademark buttons (Square, X, Circle and Triangle) on a vibrant blue shirt. These kits are untradeable in the game, meaning they cannot be sold on the transfer market.

But strangely enough, you can purchase a real-life version of the Playstation 4 kit online, via Playstation Gear. The kit costs £29.99 and ranges from size S to XL.

As well as the special console-only kits, EA Sports have also introduced special kits to honour the bands and music artists included on the soundtrack. These can be unlocked using coin rewards by pressing the Right Stick when navigating the menus.

But that's not all, there will also be special eSports kits available through Squad Building Challenges, representing top gaming teams like Team Vitality, Hashtag United and Roma eSports.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.