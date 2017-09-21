FIFA 18 Arsenal player ratings: Alexis & Ozil among the Gunners' best in new game

Arsenal endured a disappointing season in 2016-17, but the Gunners still boast some of the best players in FIFA 18.
The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil are in the top 100 players in the game, as is new signing from Lyon Alexandre Lacazette.
However, the overall level of the team seems to have dipped somewhat, with defence, in particular, looking relatively weak compared to other areas of the team.
With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of Arsenal's players in FIFA 18.
GOALKEEPERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Petr Cech
|GK
|86
|David Ospina
|GK
|79
DEFENDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Laurent Koscielny
|CB
|84
|Shkodran Mustafi
|CB
|84
|Per Mertesacker
|CB
|81
|Hector Bellerin
|RB
|81
|Nacho Monreal
|LB
|80
|Sead Kolasinac
|LB
|80
|Mathieu Debuchy
|RB
|78
|Calum Chambers
|CB
|75
|Rob Holding
|CB
|72
|Tafari Moore
|RB
|63
|Krystian Bielik
|CB
|62
|Tolaji Bola
|CB
|59
MIDFIELDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Alexis Sanchez
|LM
|89
|Mesut Ozil
|CAM
|88
|Santi Cazorla
|CM
|83
|Aaron Ramsey
|CM
|82
|Granit Xhaka
|CDM
|82
|Jack Wilshere
|CM
|81
|Theo Walcott
|RM
|80
|Francis Coquelin
|CDM
|79
|Mohamed Elneny
|CDM
|77
|Alex Iwobi
|LM
|77
|Gedion Zelalem
|CM
|65
|Ainsley Maitland-Niles
|RM
|65
|Jeff Reine-Adelaide
|RM
|63
|Reiss Nelson
|RM
|58
ATTACKERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Alexandre Lacazette
|ST
|85
|Olivier Giroud
|ST
|82
|Danny Welbeck
|ST
|80
|Chuba Akpom
|ST
|64
|Edward Nketiah
|ST
|59