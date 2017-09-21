FIFA 18 Arsenal player ratings: Alexis & Ozil among the Gunners' best in new game

Arsenal endured a disappointing season in 2016-17, but the Gunners still boast some of the best players in FIFA 18.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil are in the top 100 players in the game, as is new signing from Lyon Alexandre Lacazette.

However, the overall level of the team seems to have dipped somewhat, with defence, in particular, looking relatively weak compared to other areas of the team.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of Arsenal's players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Petr Cech GK 86
David Ospina GK 79

DEFENDERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Laurent Koscielny CB 84
Shkodran Mustafi CB 84
Per Mertesacker CB 81
Hector Bellerin RB 81
Nacho Monreal LB 80
Sead Kolasinac LB 80
Mathieu Debuchy RB 78
Calum Chambers CB 75
Rob Holding CB 72
Tafari Moore RB 63
Krystian Bielik CB 62
Tolaji Bola CB 59

MIDFIELDERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Alexis Sanchez LM 89
Mesut Ozil CAM 88
Santi Cazorla CM 83
Aaron Ramsey CM 82
Granit Xhaka CDM 82
Jack Wilshere CM 81
Theo Walcott RM 80
Francis Coquelin CDM 79
Mohamed Elneny CDM 77
Alex Iwobi LM 77
Gedion Zelalem CM 65
Ainsley Maitland-Niles RM 65
Jeff Reine-Adelaide RM 63
Reiss Nelson RM 58

ATTACKERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Alexandre Lacazette ST 85
Olivier Giroud ST 82
Danny Welbeck ST 80
Chuba Akpom ST 64
Edward Nketiah ST 59
