FIFA 18 Arsenal player ratings: Alexis & Ozil among the Gunners' best in new game

Arsenal endured a disappointing season in 2016-17, but the Gunners still boast some of the best players in FIFA 18.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil are in the top 100 players in the game, as is new signing from Lyon Alexandre Lacazette.

However, the overall level of the team seems to have dipped somewhat, with defence, in particular, looking relatively weak compared to other areas of the team.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of Arsenal's players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

View photos FIFA 18 Ratings Cech More

PLAYER POS OVR Petr Cech GK 86 David Ospina GK 79

DEFENDERS

View photos Shkodran Mustafi FIFA 18 More

PLAYER POS OVR Laurent Koscielny CB 84 Shkodran Mustafi CB 84 Per Mertesacker CB 81 Hector Bellerin RB 81 Nacho Monreal LB 80 Sead Kolasinac LB 80 Mathieu Debuchy RB 78 Calum Chambers CB 75 Rob Holding CB 72 Tafari Moore RB 63 Krystian Bielik CB 62 Tolaji Bola CB 59

MIDFIELDERS

View photos FIFA 18 Alexis More

Read More