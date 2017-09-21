FIFA 18 Barcelona player ratings: Messi & Suarez lead the way for La Liga giants

Once again, Barcelona are one of the highest-rated teams in FIFA, with many of their players included in the Top 100 players in FIFA 18.

Lionel Messi is the second highest rated player in the game, coming in just one point behind Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall rankings.

Neymar's €222 million move to PSG has seen Barca lose one of their highest rated talents, but new signing Ousmane Dembele has impressive all-round ratings, including a rage quit-inducing 91 pace.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.

GOALKEEPERS

PLAYER POS OVR Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK 85 Jasper Cillessen GK 81 Adrian Ortola GK 70

DEFENDERS

PLAYER POS OVR Gerard Pique CB 87 Jordi Alba LB 85 Javier Mascherano CB 83 Samuel Umtiti CB 83 Sergi Roberto RB 81 Nelson Semedo RB 81 Lucas Digne LB 79 Thomas Vermaelen CB 78 Aleix Vidal RB 76

MIDFIELDERS

