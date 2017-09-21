FIFA 18 Barcelona player ratings: Messi & Suarez lead the way for La Liga giants

Once again, Barcelona are one of the highest-rated teams in FIFA, with many of their players included in the Top 100 players in FIFA 18.

Lionel Messi is the second highest rated player in the game, coming in just one point behind Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall rankings.

Neymar's €222 million move to PSG has seen Barca lose one of their highest rated talents, but new signing Ousmane Dembele has impressive all-round ratings, including a rage quit-inducing 91 pace.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.

GOALKEEPERS

FIFA 18 Ter Stegen

PLAYER POS OVR
Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK 85
Jasper Cillessen GK 81
Adrian Ortola GK 70

DEFENDERS

Gerard Pique FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Gerard Pique CB 87
Jordi Alba LB 85
Javier Mascherano CB 83
Samuel Umtiti CB 83
Sergi Roberto RB 81
Nelson Semedo RB 81
Lucas Digne LB 79
Thomas Vermaelen CB 78
Aleix Vidal RB 76

MIDFIELDERS

Andres Iniesta FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Andres Iniesta CM 87
Ivan Rakitic CM 87
Sergio Busquets CDM 86
Ousmane Dembele RM 83
Arda Turan CM 82
Andre Gomes CM 82
Paulinho CM 81
Rafinha CM 81
Denis Suarez CM 80
Carles Alena CM 71

ATTACKERS

Lionel Messi FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Lionel Messi RW 93
Luis Suarez ST 92
Gerard Deulofeu LW 82
Paco Alcacer ST 79
