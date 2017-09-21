FIFA 18 Barcelona player ratings: Messi & Suarez lead the way for La Liga giants

Once again, Barcelona are one of the highest-rated teams in FIFA, with many of their players included in the Top 100 players in FIFA 18.
Lionel Messi is the second highest rated player in the game, coming in just one point behind Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall rankings.
Neymar's €222 million move to PSG has seen Barca lose one of their highest rated talents, but new signing Ousmane Dembele has impressive all-round ratings, including a rage quit-inducing 91 pace.
FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.
GOALKEEPERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|GK
|85
|Jasper Cillessen
|GK
|81
|Adrian Ortola
|GK
|70
DEFENDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Gerard Pique
|CB
|87
|Jordi Alba
|LB
|85
|Javier Mascherano
|CB
|83
|Samuel Umtiti
|CB
|83
|Sergi Roberto
|RB
|81
|Nelson Semedo
|RB
|81
|Lucas Digne
|LB
|79
|Thomas Vermaelen
|CB
|78
|Aleix Vidal
|RB
|76
MIDFIELDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Andres Iniesta
|CM
|87
|Ivan Rakitic
|CM
|87
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|86
|Ousmane Dembele
|RM
|83
|Arda Turan
|CM
|82
|Andre Gomes
|CM
|82
|Paulinho
|CM
|81
|Rafinha
|CM
|81
|Denis Suarez
|CM
|80
|Carles Alena
|CM
|71
ATTACKERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Lionel Messi
|RW
|93
|Luis Suarez
|ST
|92
|Gerard Deulofeu
|LW
|82
|Paco Alcacer
|ST
|79